'Celebrity Big Brother' Premiere Date Confirmed on CBS; Who's In It?

CBS finally confirmed its launch date for the first "Celebrity Big Brother." The new installment to the long-running reality TV show will kick off Wednesday, Feb. 7, with 13 episodes.

Julie Chen will still be back to host this special limited edition series. As with the original "Big Brother" show, this version will also have house guests competing for Head of Household and Power of Veto to escape eviction and win.

CBS scheduled "Celebrity Big Brother" against the 2018 Winter Olympics coverage on NBC. It's expected that the cast will include controversial famous people but the network has yet to confirm who will be in it.

"Game of Thrones likes to say 'winter is coming'," Chen said when the show was initially announced. "Well, guess what? With winter, comes the unexpected...'Celebrity Big Brother,' baby!"

Some of the earlier rumored names joining "Celebrity Big Brother" include Blac Chyna and Lance Bass. The latter, however, denied he is entering the Big Brother house even though he's admittedly a fan of the reality TV show.

Also rumored to join "Celebrity Big Brother" is Samantha Giancola or Sammy Sweetheart from "Jersey Shore." A source revealed Sammy Sweetheart won't be able to film the "Jersey Shore" reunion series, "Family Vacation," with Snooki, JWoww, the Situation and Pauly D in February because she will be tied to another show. Fans believe that she'll be busy with "Celebrity Big Brother."

This will be the first time CBS mounts a "Celebrity Big Brother" after 19 years of having the regular show on the air. "Big Brother" has been a summer programming staple on the network since 2000.

The show's format was adapted from a Dutch game that was inspired by George Orwell's "1984" novel. Following the first "Celebrity Big Brother" series' airing in February, the 20th season of the regular "Big Brother" run will premiere in the summer of 2018.