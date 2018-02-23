'Celebrity Big Brother' Spoilers: Omarosa Reveals Inside Of White House

Reuters/Carlo Allegri Omarosa tells housemates in "Celebrity Big Brother" that she would not vote for Donald Trump again "in a million years."

Omarosa Manigault-Newman has just exited the White House and entered the house of "Celebrity Big Brother."

Manigault-Newman revealed on the season premiere of "Celebrity Big Brother" that she would never vote for current US President Donald Trump again. With this, many viewers have been expecting the former Office staff to spill about what was going on in the White House. But, Manigault-Newman has not shared much information other than her disliking her former boss.

"It's gonna not be OK. It's not. It's so bad," Manigault-Newman said on the Feb. 8 episode when asked about Trump being president.

In the "Celebrity Big Brother's" Friday episode, housemate Brandi Glanville asked Manigault-Newman if she slept with Trump. Apparently, Glanville revealed that she learned that some "Celebrity Apprentice" personalities had slept with the US President. Fans would know that Manigault-Newman was a contestant on this show.

However, Manigault-Newman denied it. "Hell no! Oh, my God. Brandi, that's horrible. I'm not... There's somebody in the White House that's sleeping around with everybody, but she is not me... I've never had to do that," Manigault-Newman responded, as per Entertainment Weekly.

Manigault-Newman also shared to housemate Marissa Jaret Winokur on the Feb. 21 episode that she had ridden in Air Force One. "When you fly, they shut down all air traffic," she said, told US Weekly. "But you pay for the food."

The 44-year-old also told her housemates on the Feb. 12 episode that she thought Vice President Mike Pence was far worse than Trump.

Manigault-Newman's resignation from her position of director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison was announced on Dec. 13 last year. She formally left the House on Jan. 20, in time for Trump's inauguration.

According to CNN White House correspondent April Ryan, John F. Kelly, White House chief of staff, fired Manigault-Newman on the basis of her vulgarity. Ryan also posted on Twitter that Manigault-Newman "was even escorted out of [t]he building and off campus."

But, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued a statement saying Manigault-Newman resigned to "pursue other opportunities."