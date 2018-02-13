'Celebrity Big Brother' Updates: Houseguests Booted Out Keshia Knight Pulliam

Facebook/BigBrother The current lineup of houseguests in 'Celebrity Big Brother'

Keshia Knight Pulliam became the latest evictee in "Celebrity Big Brother" early this week, but the drama remains inside the Big Brother house.

Pulliam was nominated by Week 2's Head of Household Ross Mathews together with Omarosa Manigault-Newman, but all the houseguests voted for the eviction of the former "The Cosby Show" star due to her plea to be sent home. This means that the former White House advisor is safe from being booted out of the house at the moment.

But aside from the nerve-wracking eviction, fans of the "Celebrity Big Brother" once again heard about Manigault-Newman's time at the White House. She particularly talked about President Donald Trump's stern decision about DACA to hurt the Democrats. According to her, Trump is very determined to run after the DACA children because he really wants his wall to be built to "block the entry of the illegal immigrants in the country.

Manigault-Newman's was also asked by the other houseguests if the illegal immigrants will be okay, but she said: "No. we're not okay. I've seen the plan. The roundup plan is getting more and more aggressive."

She also said having Mike Pence as the next US president after Trump could be more worrisome. "Everybody who's wishing for impeachment might want to reconsider their lives," she stated as reported by TooFab. "We would be begging for days of Trump back if Pence became president. He's extreme. I'm Christian. I love Jesus. But he thinks Jesus tells him to say things. I'm like, 'Jesus didn't say that.' He's scary"

Aside from Manigault-Newman's revelations, fans of the reality show were reportedly amused to see former NBA star Metta World Peace play with the hot tub camera, where he pitted two floatable "ducks" against each other especially since those inflatables were actually flamingoes.

