'Celebrity Big Brother' USA 2018 Final Date, Odds: Who Will Win?

CBS A promotional image for "Celebrity Big Brother"

It would not be long before the first ever "Celebrity Big Brother" big winner is named.

After the brutal double eviction that saw "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum Brandi Glanville and singer James Maslow out of the house, only five remain celebrities remain.

By tomorrow, "Celebrity Big Brother" will reveal which among former political aide Omarosa Manigault-Newman, television host Ross Mathews, Sugar Ray frontman Mark McGrath, Miss Universe 2015 runner-up Ariadna Gutiérrez, and Broadway star Marissa Jaret Winokur will win it all.

TV Line believes that Mathews and Winokour have the best chances. The former managed to get this far for being underestimated by the other housemates. However, having shown what he can do, it will not be a surprise if the others set their sights on him.

The publication believes that as Mathews attempts to bag the "Celebrity Big Brother" victory, things will definitely be emotional. After all, it will require him to play against his allies, who have become his friends in the house.

While Mathews will likely invite curiosity from the housemates, TV Line believes that Winokur is the bigger target. After betraying Shannon Elizabeth, her best friend in the house, the others knew she is one to look out for.

This also goes to show that Winokur is willing to whatever it takes to win "Celebrity Big Brother," so while she is someone the others would definitely want out, her disposition will allow her to take them all down.

As for Gutiérrez, she has made great alliances so far, which helped her secure one of the five remaining slots. But, as "Celebrity Big Brother" has shown time and again, not all allies stay on the side they currently are, which means that in the end, she could actually be at the mercy of the people she made allegiances with.

McGrath, on the other hand, finds himself in a tough spot following the eviction of Maslow. While the singer has not made a lot of enemies, he might not have enough support to get to the top.

As for Manigault-Newman, the other remaining contestants are already after her for being untrustworthy, so it would not be a surprise if her "Celebrity Big Brother" journey ends soon.

Fans will find out tomorrow in the "Celebrity Big Brother" finale who will go home with the $250,000 grand prize.