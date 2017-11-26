Celebrity Couples Who Broke Up in 2017

Reuters/File Photo Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announce they are separating. August 07, 2017

The end of the year is near, and for some Hollywood couples who dealt with bad breakups, 2017 has not exactly been a smooth ride.

The showbiz community has witnessed quite a bunch of shocking split-ups from famous pairs this year. In May, for instance, reports of Ben Stiller and his separation with wife Christine Taylor surfaced. According to Glamour Magazine, the couple were married for 17 years and have two children together, Ella and Quinlin.

By August, another power couple announced their break up. Chris Pratt and Anna Faris took to Facebook to reveal the news that they were splitting up. They got married in 2009 and have a son, Jack.

"We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed ... Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward," Pratt and Faris said in a joint statement.

Another couple in a long-term relationship broke up in September. Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen, who met in the set of the movie "Jumper," ended things after being together for ten years. Before the split, they were reportedly having a lot of fights stemming from the fact that Bilson was based in Los Angeles while Christensen was in Toronto.

In October, fans of Robert Pattinson were shocked when his three-year relationship with FKA Twigs ended. Previously, it was speculated that they were already engaged.

Meanwhile, there have been some ex-couples who rekindled their love in the latter part of 2017. According to Cosmopolitan, Brooklyn Beckham and Chloë Grace Moretz broke up in 2016 allegedly due to the difficulty of maintaining a long-distance relationship. Recently, though, rumors of their reunion surfaced when Beckham relocated to New York to study photography. Then, there are on-again, off-again lovers Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez who are making headlines nowadays with their cute dates.