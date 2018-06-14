Celebrity Dads Who Are Celebrating Father's Day for the First Time

Wikimedia Commons/Gage Skidmore Ian Somerhalder speaking at the 2012 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, California.

Father's Day is right around the corner. This means that some Hollywood hotties will be able to mark the special day as first-time dads this year.

One of the first-time fathers in Hollywood who will celebrate his first Father's Day this year is "The Vampire Diaries" star Ian Somerhalder. He welcomed his daughter Bodhi Soleil with wife Nikki Reed in July last year.

Somerhalder announced his wife's pregnancy in a touching post on his Instagram account, saying that waiting for the birth of their first child was the beautiful thing that ever happened to him in his 38 years of life.

But he also appealed to his fans to let him and Reed cherish their time together privately. "This has been the most special time of our lives and we wanted to keep it between the three of us for as long as possible so we could enjoy this time with each other and our little one who is growing so fast...because that's what they do, they grow so fast," the actor stated.

Also, "The Transporter" star Jason Statham became a first-time father when his fiancée, supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, gave birth to their son Jack Oscar in June 2017.

"Glee" star Matthew Morrison also had his first child last year when his wife Renee delivered a baby boy in October. On his Instagram account, the actor shared a heartfelt message to his son, saying: "To my Newborn Child, Revel James Makai Morrison: Your Mama and Papa got this!! Trust in us to guide and protect you always. To lay the tracks so your choo choo train will run smoothly throughout this world"

The "X-Men: Apocalypse" star Nicholas Hoult surprised fans when news broke out that he and his model girlfriend Bryana Holly welcomed their first child in April. But the rumored new dad has yet to confirm if the news is accurate.

Another first-time dad this year is rapper Travis Scott after girlfriend Kylie Jenner officially announced that their baby girl named Stormi Webster was already born in February.

Speculations about Jenner's pregnancy started in late 2017, but the reality star and entrepreneur opted to keep her situation under wraps until after her birth. Scott also broke the happy news about the arrival of their daughter on Twitter after his girlfriend released a video that chronicled her entire pregnancy.

Singer Enrique Iglesias will also join the other fathers all over the world to celebrate Father's Day for the first time on Sunday, June 17, after it was revealed that they are now parents to twins. Their daughter Lucy and son Nicholas were reportedly born in December.

In addition, Spencer Pratt can finally call himself a father after his wife of nine years, Heidi Montag, gave birth to a son in October last year.

Included in the list of first-time celebrity dads include country star Brantley Gilbert, actor Adam Shapiro, "The Hills" alum Jason Wahler, 'NSYNC member Chris Kirkpatrick, Snapchat CEO and Miranda Kerr's husband Evan Spiegel, as well as Reddit co-founder and Serena Williams' beau Alexis Ohanian.