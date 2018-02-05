'Celeste' Reviews: Matt Thorson's New 2D Platform Title Considered a Masterpiece Among Critics

Celestegame.com Matt Thorson's new 2D platform video game "Celeste"

The platform video game "Celeste" is making a lot of noise as one of the best title releases of 2018. The video game generated great reviews from critics after its release on Jan. 25.

"Celeste," a retro-styled video game, is being recognized by both gamers and experts as one of the top video game releases so far this year. The title centers on Madeline, a young woman who is on an adventure to climb the fictional Celeste Mountain in Canada. The simple gameplay of moving, jumping, and dashing present in the game is its main arsenal, according to critics. The storyline with various characters is also among the factors of the game given the thumbs up.

Many gamers say the game lived up to all the expectations laid out when Matt Makes Games released "Celeste's" launch trailer.

The adventure platform title got a perfect score of 10 from IGN. According to IGN, "Celeste's" success is a big surprise and deserves to be called a masterpiece in the industry. IGN wrote that the game's difficulty level and jumping navigation make it engaging and exciting. The game also got an impressive score rating of 93 percent from Metacritic and an 80 percent from PC Gamer.

Meanwhile, the game also has its fair share of criticism prior to its full execution. Some gamers find the game lacking in terms of difficulty level and challenges and that the developer should have maximized to its full content.

"Celeste" is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. A particular version of the video game, however, stood out in terms of sales. The game's creator Matt Thorson said he is confident that "Celeste" will be a big hit for the Nintendo Switch during an interview with Destructoid. "The switch version of Celeste has sold the most, and that what we were expecting. We feel like Celeste and the Switch are a perfect fit for each other," he said.