Celtics Legend Paul Pierce Gets Jersey Retired in Boston, Familiar Foe Ruins Night

Reuters/Danny Moloshok - USA Today Sports Paul Pierce is regarded to be the best Celtics player in the 2000-2010 generation.

Paul Pierce, a recently retired Boston Celtics superstar, has just gotten his jersey retired and hung up in the rafters of the Celtics' historic arena, the TD Garden.

Pierce, who won 2008 Finals Most Valuable Player after a monumental win against Kobe Bryant's Lakers, will join an eight-square banner featuring other Celtics legends.

Pierce' jersey number (34) will join the likes of 1980's legends Larry Bird (33), Kevin McHale (32), Reggie Lewis (35), Robert Parish (00), Dennis Johnson (3), and Cedric Maxwell (31).

What is interesting is that Pierce's number has an empty square slot right next to it. Many fans and analyst expect that Kevin Garnett (5), who was considered to be the heart of the Celtics, as well as its defensive anchor, will be next in line.

Speaking of Garnett, Pierce's historic night was surrounded by a lot of iconic members of the NBA. The complete starting five of the 2008 championship team by the Celtics were present, excluding starting center Kendrick Perkins and shooting guard Ray Allen.

Pelicans guard Rajon Rondo was also present. Allen, who made up the iconic Celtics big three, was notably absent. It should be remembered that Allen, who had chemistry issues with Rondo, was somehow "ostracized" by the three after signing without warning with the Celtics' arch enemies, the LeBron James-led Miami Heat.

Other special people to Pierce' life who were present include 2008 Celtics head coach Doc Rivers, who took a leave from the Los Angeles Clippers just to attend. Long-time Celtics general manager Danny Ainge was also present. In a video message, Pierce's number one rival, Kobe Bryant, gave a heartwarming message along with Lakers legend Magic Johnson.

James and the new-look Cleveland Cavaliers, who was constantly ousted by the Pierce-led Celtics in the late 2000s, spoiled the jersey retirement ceremony after thumping Kyrie Irving's Celtics team. The Cavs went on to win 122-99, with solid debuts of new Cavs players Rodney Hood, Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance Jr., and George Hill.