CES 2018: Anker Reveals Bluetooth Car Kit Powered By Alexa

ROAV official website Promotional picture for ROAV VIVO Bluetooth car kit.

Recent reports have revealed Anker Innovations have unveiled the next step fro Amazon's Alexa. The ROAV VIVA Bluetooth car kit has successfully integrated the voice assistant, which means that Alexa can now go wherever the users will be taking their automobiles.

"We are thrilled to bring the world's first Alexa enabled car charger to market, giving drivers access to an ever-growing number of Alexa skills as well as critical hands-free features," says Anker Innovations CEO, Steven Yang, in a statement. "The ROAV VIVA removes both the pricing and technical barriers for consumers who want to make their driving experiences both safer and smarter."

Further reports have revealed that the ROAV VIVA Bluetooth car kit is a plug and play device that mimics the aesthetics of car charger. It is set to feature two USB ports for smartphone, an LED light ring to indicate Alexa's status, and two microphones. A mute button was also made for the Bluetooth car kit, which is expected to be used whenever users would like some privacy from Amazon's voice assistant.

The ROAV VIVA has the full list of capabilities from Alexa, which means that it can do its full-range of voice assistant features, such as sending a text message and asking for the weather, while also being able to control other smart devices, such as turning on the lights and unlocking the front door. The only requirement of the device is a Bluetooth-enabled stereo for device pairing.

Anker has yet to reveal the release date details for the ROAV VIVA Bluetooth car kit, but fans are expecting more information in the coming months. In the meantime, the ROAV VIVA Bluetooth car kit is now available for global pre-order at an affordable price tag of $49.99. The full range of specs has also been published in the official website for ROAV.