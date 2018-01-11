CES 2018: LG Shows Off TV That Rolls Up Like a Poster

LG Display The LG rollable display

TVs have certainly come a long way from the big bulky boxes of 20th century living rooms. Now LG Electronics once again took the next developmental step to this quintessential living room appliance with a new 65-inch 4K OLED screen that can be rolled up like a newspaper.

Displays that can be rolled up aren't really the newest tech in town with LG unveiling an 18-inch roll-out display at last year's CES. However, by unveiling a 65-inch model, the company shows that it is nearing perfection. In fact, the manufacturer called it a "world's first" during its unveiling at this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Last Vegas.

Here’s the first video of LG Display rollable OLED dosing it’s thing. Insanity. pic.twitter.com/dnJodEHErj — David Katzmaier (@dkatzmaier) January 8, 2018

The TVs design aims to optimize space utilization allowing the massive screen to be packed and conveniently stored away when not in use. This is especially useful for those living in urban areas where extra space is often considered a luxury. While LG has yet to release more details to its TV it did reveal that the key to its roll-up design is the fact that it doesn't need backlight to run.

But a 65-inch foldable TV isn't the only thing that will be showcased at the event as LG is also set to show off its new 88-inch 8K OLED display. Addition to a higher pixel density, the TV also comes with Crystal Sound OLED technology which allows sound to emanate directly from the panel.

In addition to new products, LG also introduced a number of updates to its existing OLED TV and Super UHD TV lineups, promising better image quality and more advanced processors. LG's AI OLED TVs will also have Google Assistant so users can control them with voice commands.

Other manufacturers also unveiled the best they currently have to offer. Among them was Sony's $30,000 4K projector capable of projecting a 120-inch HDR image on a wall.