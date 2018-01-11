CES 2018: MirraView Reinvents Projector With Multiview

Facebook/MirraViz Promotional picture for the MirraViz Multiview Projector.

Recent reports have revealed that the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) of this year were hit with an interesting product called the MirraViz Multiview Projector. The product is meant to help friends and family share the same screen and at the same time, see different things.

"Other companies have tried to achieve this type of MultiView or Multi screen capability. However, those approaches have all required either glasses or had constrained, fixed locations for the individual views," said MirraViz in a statement. "The MirraViz approach is unique in that it is glasses-free and allows for movement of the individual viewing locations. Also, the size of the display is unique with screen sizes up to 97 inches and larger."

The demonstration at the CES 2018 proved to be as interesting as it sounds. Depending on the side of the screen the one is looking, viewers will see different screens. For gamers, this means that they can play with their friends and family and have the capability to share the same screen without sacrificing their own perspective. Furthermore, because the images are projected on the same screen, it is expected to promote undistracted perspectives. As such, the MirraView Multiview Projector has managed to reinvent the market of projectors, which got fans initially believing that it might be an optical illusion or magic.

Further reports reveal that it will be sold at an affordable $499. However, it will be the setup of the device that will demand the most funds. Considering DLP optics, multiple projectors, and audio gears, the projector at its finest is expected to cost more than $5,000. Given the pricey setup required by the MirraView Multiview Projector, analysts believe that it might take a while before it can be commercially available. In the meantime, MirraView has explained the physics behind the projector as well as other specs for those interested.