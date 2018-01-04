CES 2018 News: Everything To Know

REUTERS/Steve Marcus President and COO of Samsung Electronics America, Tim Baxter, speaks at a Samsung Electronics news conference during the 2017 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada January 4, 2017.

With a few days left before the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is expected to kick off, fans have been asking for a quick rundown on what they should expect to be revealed in the conference. Here is everything to know about the gadgets to be displayed in this year's CES.

According to reports the first thing to expect is that companies will likely unveil a number of futuristic cars, including driverless cars and electronic vehicles. Ford's chief executive officer and president Jim Hackett are expected to attend CES 2018, and this might be the biggest indication that the automotive industry might be showing off how they have integrated the Internet of Things in their respective vehicles. Improvements to existing technologies are also expected to be announced.

Aside from automotive and the integration of Internet of Things, another thing to expect for CES 2018 is a full range of TVs and various displays from several tech giants. LG, for one, has announced a new 88-inch TV ahead of the event. Although they have withheld most of the information on what to expect for the TV, aside from the display, more details are expected to be revealed in their booth. Samsung and Sony are also expected to be competing for the consumers' attention alongside their own version of augmented reality.

Of course, the CES 2018 is incomplete without the unveiling of smartphones. Samsung is expected to delve into their mid-tier flagship, the Samsung Galaxy A8. Furthermore, rumors have indicated that there might be a chance that the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus might debut during the event, but the tech giant has yet to confirm anything. Regardless, other companies are expected to take advantages of CES 2018 to gain attention to their respective flagships.

CES 2018 Is slated to officially kick things off on Jan. 9 and the event will run until Jan. 12. Furthermore, several companies, such as Samsung and LG, are slated to reveal some details ahead of the event on press day, which is scheduled for Jan. 7 and Jan. 8.