CES 2018 News: New Nintendo And Nintendo Switch Accessories Unveiled

REUTERS/Toru Hanai Sales staff work behind Nintendo Switch game consoles at an electronics store in Tokyo, Japan March 3, 2017.

Amid the eye-popping 8K TVs and robots being showcased at this year's Consumer Electronics Show, Nintendo used the event to unveil its new line of accessories. These included new peripherals for the Nintendo Switch as well as various other knick-knacks based on popular Nintendo characters.

In the past year, Nintendo has been undergoing a bit of resurgence with Switch sales skyrocketing thanks in part to a selection of first-party games. But even if times were tough, as in the case of the Wii U era, the company's line of stable properties have kept it somewhat afloat and that is exactly what these accessories are all about.

Aside from a new line of peripherals for its hybrid console consisting of new grips and handles, Nintendo also unveiled a large number of smartphone accessories based on its titles. These included iPhone cases based on their new "Mario" and "Zelda" titles. Carrying cases for the Switch were also unveiled at the event featuring designs that range from simple prints to elaborate embossed images of popular Nintendo characters.

It doesn't end with CES 2018 however as January is expected to host another Nintendo Direct with some very big announcements. Among the latest rumors about event include a new "Metroid Prime 4" trailer and an update on the Nintendo Switch "Pokemon" game. A number of third-party projects are also expected such as the "Dark Souls 1" remastering, the Switch-exclusive "Bayonetta 3" and a few reveals from EA.

A social media account for Nintendo of Russia also reportedly responded to an inquiry by a fan regarding the Nintendo Direct saying, "Good afternoon! Follow the news - soon expected!"

The Nintendo Direct is expected to be held on Jan. 11 Japan Time which is today. So be sure to keep a look out on what big news Nintendo has in store for its fans.