CES 2018: Philips Announces Hue Sync and Updated Hue App

Facebook/HuePhilips Promotional picture for Philips Hue LED lights.

Recent reports have revealed that the fans at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) were treated to a spectacular light show courtesy of Philips' promotion of the Hue. Further reports reveal that instead of being a mere smart LED strip, the Philips Hue Entertainment has become a system that can use Hue Sync to match its lights to different media, such as games and music.

According to reports, the secrets of the Philips Hue Entertainment system will be unveiled in the upcoming app called, Hue Sync. The app will be released for both macOS High Sierra and Windows 10. The programming of the Hue Sync works so that whatever is on the screen of the computer will be transmitted to the Hue lights, which will the sync up to the colors on the actual screen. This means that it will offer dynamic and interactive lighting, especially for users who are into gaming or consuming film media. Fortunately, for those who already own the Hue, there is no need for any additional hardware. All the users will need is the app itself to make the LED strip significantly smarter.

Aside from the Hue Entertainment system and the Hue Sync, further reports reveal that Philips has also announced the third generation of the Hue app, which has been optimized in several areas. It has received a modern overhaul, which fans perceive to be perfect in a Google app. Furthermore, Philips emphasized that thy are currently updating the ecosystem of the app to make it easier to navigate and access.

There is no specific release date yet for the Hue Sync and the updated Hue app. However, it is expected to hit the market sometime during the second quarter of the year. Regardless, more information is expected to be released in the coming months.