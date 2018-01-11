CES 2018: Power Outage, Heavy Rains, and Traffic Creates Problems

REUTERS/Robert Galbraith Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer delivers her keynote address at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada in this January 7, 2014, file photo.

Recent reports have revealed that this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) was shrouded in darkness for more than hour after a power outage. Further reports indicate the organizer's of the technological show blamed the outage on a temporary glitch due to the heavy rains in Las Vegas.

According to reports, the power outage happened at around 11:30 PST in the Center Hall, where CES 2018 was being held. For more than an hour, the organizers reassured the waiting fans that the issue was being addressed as quickly as possible and that entrance will be restricted until the power is restored. As a result, many of the devices that were being showcased at CES 2018 were not visible enough for media coverage. Fans reacted to the irony of the situation, especially considering how the show is supposed to showcase the possibilities of technology. Throughout the ordeal, the organizers continually reassured those in the convention hall that it is being investigated as quickly as possible.

Further reports reveal that the emergency lights were thankfully left with some power. Power was fully restored at 2:10 p.m., as was shared by the organizers of CES 2018. According to them, a preliminary investigation revealed that there was moisture in one of the center's transformers, which was caused by the heavy rains that poured in Las Vegas. Despite this, many have noted that power outage and the weather were not the only problems of CES 2018. On top of the list is traffic, which was caused by the theme "Smart Cities" that consequently led to multiple companies to promote technology along the streets.

Regardless of the difficulties that the annual convention seems to be facing this year, companies and tech giants continue to be thrilled with the overall theme, with smart lights and speakers soaring to popularity. More information on what CES 2018 has in store for the fans are expected to be revealed in the last few hours of the convention.