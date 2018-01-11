CES 2018: Sony Announces $30,000 4K Projector For US Market

Sony The Sony 4K Projector unveiled at this year's Consumer Electronics Show

Perhaps the biggest news to come out during Sony Electronics' stint at this year's Consumer Electronics Show was their announcement of the 4K Ultra Short Throw Projector LSPX-A1 projector. The new projector is set to join the company's Life Space UX product line and is set to be released in the US this spring.

When positioned 9.6 inches from a wall, the LSPX-A1 delivers a native 4K resolution image with HDR that is 120 inches in size and can reach a brightness of 2500 lumens. The device also comes with a remote control featuring "minimal buttons."

Users can connect the device on their preferred 4K content source such as the $99 Roku Ultra, a $179 Apple TV 4K, or any 4K Blu-ray player and enjoy a 4K video "with unprecedented detail, color and contrast" thanks to Sony's unique 4K SXRD projection and HDR technology.

But image quality is only half the equation as Sony's projector also features a Glass Sound Speaker that generates 360-degree audio. This is accomplished through the projector's two organic glass tweeters installed on the front legs, three midrange speakers, and a separate subwoofer. The center speaker is also designed to bounce off the wall the projector is facing as a method of enhancing audio performance.

All of these don't come cheap though as 4K Ultra Short Throw Projector LSPX-A1 projector is priced at $30,000. That's a full $5,000 increase from the fanciest projector that Sony launched at last year's CES.

That being said, such an expensive electronic means it doesn't scrimp on design. With an engineered marble top, half mirror finished aluminum frame, and wooden shelf, the 4K Ultra Short Throw Projector LSPX-A1 projector is designed to enrich a home's living environment while at the same time compliments its current décor.

While the projector is only a faint dream for many consumers, New Yorkers can still catch it on display at Sony's New York City retail shop where it is available for demo purposes.