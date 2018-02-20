Champions League 2018 Latest News: Bayern Munich vs. Besiktas Match Live Stream, Kick Off Time, Odds

Champions League 2018 is now in its Round of 16, as the prime football league enters the first leg of its 16-team match-ups. Bayern Munich has drawn very well this round, with the Bavarians coming out as heavy favorites as they face the Besiktas on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

The Bavarians are facing the Turkish Besiktas on the same day that Barcelona heads off to west London to meet Premier League champions Chelsea, according to the Bleacher Report. Both Bayerns and Catalans are favored in this day's match-ups, although Bayern Munich is expected to handle their day with not much opposition, being favored at 11–2 odds.

Facebook/ChampionsLeague The UEFA Champions League, considered the world's elite club competition for football, is now in its Round of 16 first leg stage.

Bayern versus Besiktas kicks off at 2:45 p.m. EST, and fans can stream the match live on ESPN or Fox for those in the U.S. Football fans who want to watch on ESPN will need a WatchESPN account, while Fox's stream will require a Fox Soccer Match Pass.

For those in the U.K., BT Sports is also airing both matches live just before kickoff.

Tuesday is expected to be uneventful for both Bayern and Barcelona, with both teams expected to lead their matches with no trouble. A successful Round of 16 Leg 1 round for these teams assures them a good position when it comes to the wider Europe league matches, as well.

Besiktas had an impressive showing in the group stages, and the team currently sports a seven-match winning streak in the competition. Even with that, the talent gap between them and Germany's Bayern is expected to prove to be too much for the Turkish team.

Add to that the fact that Bayern Munich is playing at home in the Allianz Arena, as the Evening Standard notes, and the team has all the advantage they can ask for at this stage.

Bayern Munich heads off against the Besiktas on Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 2:45 p.m. EST.