Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard Are Now Engaged

Reuters/Kevork Djansezian Chanel Iman arrives at the 2014 MTV Music Video Awards in Inglewood, California August 24, 2014.

Sterling Shepard proposed to girlfriend Chanel Iman after her 27th birthday, and the two are now happily engaged.

Shepard, the New York Giants' wide receiver, went down on one knee to ask his girlfriend's hand in marriage last Saturday at a rooftop in New York that had access to a panoramic view of the city, TMZ reports.

The former Victoria's Secret Angel said yes and shared their happy moment on Instagram.

"A night full of tears of happiness. I'm beyond excited to spend the rest of my life with you @sterl_shep3 you are my soulmate, my best friend, my everything! Can't wait to be your Mrs.," Iman said in her post.

Shepard posted the same image, and captioned it, "The catch of my dreams...can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you!"

Afterwards, Shepard brought Iman to her surprise birthday bash at SPIN New York, US Weekly reports, where they also shared a toast of the limited-edition Moet & Chandon Nectar Imperial Rose x Public School magnums of Champagne for their engagement.

The happy couple celebrated with friends and family, including Shepard's teammates, Odell Beckham Jr., Tavarres King, Roger Lewis Jr., Travis Rudolph, Donte Deayon and Brad Wing.

Sports Illustrated's Damaris Lewis and Victora Secret's Maria Borges were also spotted in Iman's surprise birthday bash.

Shepard and Iman have been dating over a year before getting engaged. The two first met in November 2016 at the birthday party of Victor Cruz, a former New York Giants player.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the couple revealed that they prefer having low-key dates at the Cheesecake Factory.

"We live at the Cheesecake Factory, for real," Iman revealed, adding that their regular set menu on their dates are "Salmon for him, spinach dip for me, and some type of pasta."

Iman added that they always end the date with two different cheesecakes because of their difference in tastes. However, Shepard was quick to say that Iman had quite the cravings.

Details of Iman and Shepard's wedding are yet to be confirmed.