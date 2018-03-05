Chanel Iman Marries Sterling Shepard

Reuters/Kevork Djansezian Chanel Iman arrives at the 2014 MTV Music Video Awards in Inglewood, California August 24, 2014.

Supermodel Chanel Iman and New York Giants' Sterling Shepard married at a lavish wedding on Saturday, March 3, at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Three months after Shepard popped the question, the couple made it official in a star-studded ceremony attended by close friends and family in Los Angeles, where Iman grew up.

Guests Chrissy Teigen, Gabrielle Union, Joan Smalls, Jourdan Dunn, and Odell Beckham Jr., among many others, watched the couple exchange vows from wooden benches.

According to an exclusive report from Brides.com, the wedding was held underneath a tent at the hotel's garden area. Iman's mother walked her down the aisle and brought her to Shepard, who was waiting by the exquisitely adorned altar.