Chanel Iman Marries Sterling Shepard
Supermodel Chanel Iman and New York Giants' Sterling Shepard married at a lavish wedding on Saturday, March 3, at the Beverly Hills Hotel.
Three months after Shepard popped the question, the couple made it official in a star-studded ceremony attended by close friends and family in Los Angeles, where Iman grew up.
Guests Chrissy Teigen, Gabrielle Union, Joan Smalls, Jourdan Dunn, and Odell Beckham Jr., among many others, watched the couple exchange vows from wooden benches.
According to an exclusive report from Brides.com, the wedding was held underneath a tent at the hotel's garden area. Iman's mother walked her down the aisle and brought her to Shepard, who was waiting by the exquisitely adorned altar.
The 27-year-old Victoria's Secret Angel wore a classic wedding gown from Lebanese fashion designer Zuhair Murad. "I feel very lucky to have gotten married in one of his gorgeous creations," she says. She covered her shoulders with a "chic" cape during her vows and changed to a similar-looking dress for the reception.
Her entire bridal look was coordinated by celebrity stylist Anita Patrickson, who Iman has worked with for five years.
Shepard went for a traditional look and wore a BOSS tux for the wedding, but also changed outfit for the reception. "We threw the rulebook out for the reception and shook things up a little with a fun jacket and shoe change for Sterling before he hit the dance floor," shared Iman.
The dreamy, flower-filled wedding, which was brought together in just three months, was organized by wedding planner Mindy Weiss.
The newlywed couple first met at the birthday party of footballer Victor Cruz in November 2016. In an interview with People in August, the couple described their first meeting. "When I first met him, he was in a suit and looked so sharp," said Iman. To this, Shepard added, "I walked up to her and bought her a drink and it was over after that."