Changing a Culture of Self to a Culture of Life

WASHINGTON — Building a culture that values life will be a "100-year project" that requires Christians to address our "protection of self" society, said prominent evangelical Russell Moore.

And promoting that culture of life means equally valuing the unborn as well as the elderly, immigrants and refugees, the poor, the vulnerable, and women, he stressed while speaking at Evangelicals for Life 2018.

