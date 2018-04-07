Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Refute Rumors About Their Split

Reuters/Mike Blake Estranged couple Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan

After shocking the world when they announced the end of their eight-year marriage early this week, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan broke their silence about the rumors surrounding their split.

A rep for the "Magic Mike" star told E! News in a statement that there is no truth to the speculations that the reasons for the couple's break up include his constant drinking and flirting in parties.

According to the rep, the stories that were being circulated by the media were not true. "These are not issues, this is fiction. We understand that everyone is super interested in speculating on their private life and that there are people who think they have an idea of the inner life of this relationship, but it's simply not the case," the source said.

The rep also mentioned that both Tatum and Dewan lovingly chose to continue their lives together as friends and co-parents of their 4four-year-old daughter Everly because they realize that their relationship started to go in that direction.

Dewan also called the excessive drinking and partying allegations against her estranged husband a lie.

In a separate statement released via Us Weekly, the "World of Dance" host said that none of the rumors were true. "The situation is as positive as it can be. Nothing negative is going on here. They're both incredibly mature about this. There's nothing more really to say," Dewan's rep stated.

The "Step Up" co-stars first revealed their plans to separate in a joint statement that they both posted on their Instagram accounts on Monday. It claimed that while nothing changed in the love that they felt for each other, "love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now."

After falling in love on the set of their 2006 dance film, Tatum and Dewan decided to tie the knot in Malibu, California in 2009. Their daughter Everly was born in May 2013 in London.

On the other hand, sources claimed that the estranged couple's opposing lifestyles and the constant distance between them due to their work may have contributed to their breakup. According to the sources, there were no big fights or any drama between them, but the romance turned into friendship between the two, and they realized that they were better apart.

Other sources claimed that the couple remains best friends and continue to support each other. They also reportedly continue living in the same house.

The couple was last spotted together in March with their daughter at the 2018 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in Inglewood, California, where Tatum presented the preview for his upcoming animated film "Smallfoot."

Meanwhile, Dewan seemed to have decided to go on with her life after the separation announcement.

On Friday, the 37-year-old actress was spotted on the set of her upcoming TV series titled "Mixtape" in Los Angeles. She will star as a lead character in the upcoming Fox musical drama from "Smash" showrunner Josh Safran. She is also expected to return to the set of NBC's "World of Dance" soon.