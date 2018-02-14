Characters Unite in New 'Han Solo: A Star Wars Story' Poster

Disney/LucasFilms The first-look trailer premiered last Sunday during Super Bowl LII.

A new poster for "Han Solo: A Star Wars Story" has made its way online, showing the reunion of its characters. The new poster arrives following the recent release of the first "Han Solo" footage and character posters last week.

"Han Solo: A Star Wars Story" is hitting theaters in a few months and fans have been wondering when Lucasfilm and Disney will ramp up their promotional activities for the film. Compared with other "Star Wars" films, both studios don't seem to be promoting the upcoming spinoff film as heavily. In fact, the first "Han Solo" footage and first batch of posters did not arrive until just recently, in time for the Winter Olympics.

While the new poster is not an official release, it appears to be legit. The poster surfaced earlier this week on Reddit, featuring the same font and general design as the character posters previously released for the film. The only notable difference is that here, the characters are not featured in their individual posters but are all standing together in one image.

The poster features Han, Chewie, Lando Tobias Beckett and Oi'ra standing side by side, with spaceships, droids and aliens around them. The image has a classic western feel, only that they are surrounded with images of spaceships and aliens and not horses and pistols.

For months, "Han Solo: A Star Wars Story" has had a troubled production. It all started when Lucasfilm fired Phil Lord and Chris Miller as directors and Ron Howard stepped into their shoes to finish what they had started. Previous reports revealed that the cast and crew had to reshoot majority of the scenes completed by Lord and Miller, leading to a series of delays. With the recent release of the first footage and new character posters, however, it looks like all is finally well with the project.

"Han Solo: A Star Wars Story" will premiere in theaters on May 25.