Charles Manson Movie Gets Title, To Star Brad Pitt And Leonardo DiCaprio

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Quentin Tarantino will be directing a film based on the Manson Family murders.

Quentin Tarantino's upcoming Charles Manson movie just received its official title, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." Even better, it will star two of Hollywood's hottest hunks with Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt joining the cast.

DiCaprio will be playing the role of Rick Dalton, former star of a western TV series while Pitt will take on the role of his longtime stunt double, Cliff Booth. "Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don't recognize anymore. But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbor...Sharon Tate," Tarantino added.

Described as a story that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood, "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" will be written and directed by Tarantino.

"I've been working on this script for five years, as well as living in Los Angeles County most of my life, including in 1969, when I was 7 years old," Tarantino said in a statement. "I'm very excited to tell this story of an L.A., and a Hollywood that doesn't exist anymore. And I couldn't be happier about the dynamic teaming of DiCaprio & Pitt as Rick & Cliff."

Tarantino previously worked with Pitt back in "Inglourious Basterds," which was nominated for eight Academy Awards. DiCaprio, on the other hand, starred in Tarantino's revisionist Western film "Django Unchained" which garnered five Oscar nominations.

The film will be distributed by Sony, which beat out several other bidders for the film's rights to the Manson movie including Warner Bros. and Paramount.

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" is set to be released worldwide on Aug. 9, 2019, the 50th anniversary of the day the Manson family committed the LaBianca murders and a day prior to them carrying out Tate's murder in her home. The film's main competitor is "Artemis Fowl," Disney's adaptation of the popular sci-fi and fantasy series.

Charles Manson died in his prison cell on Nov. 19, 2017 due to cardiac arrest.