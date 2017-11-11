Charlie Sheen Denies Sexually Assaulting Corey Haim

Charlie Sheen denies accusations that he sexually assaulted Corey Haim, his co-star in the 1986 film "Lucas." Haim was a former child star who died earlier in 2010, and was 13 years old at the time of the alleged incident.

A spokesperson for the actor released a brief statement on Wednesday, Oct. 8. "Charlie Sheen categorically denies these allegations," the representative said, as quoted by the Hollywood Reporter.

Reuters/Gus Ruelas Actor Charlie Sheen arrives at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California.

The accusation came to public attention when one of Haim's longtime friends, when he was alive, told the story to the National Enquirer. According to the piece, actor Dominick Brascia came forward to accuse Sheen of raping Haim during the filming of "Lucas."

Sheen was 19-years-old at the time of the alleged incident. Brascia told the news outlet that Haim recalled the encounter to him, which included accounts of marijuana use and sodomy.

"Haim said after it happened Sheen became very cold and rejected him. When Corey wanted to fool around again, Charlie was not interested," the publication quoted.

Haim's mother, on the other hand, came forward to dispute the allegations as well. As she shared in a pre-recorded interview with Dr. Oz via the Daily Mail, she claims that Brascia's claims are likely mistaken.

"I would have known if anything was wrong," Haim's mother said in the recorded interview, which is set to air on Friday, Nov. 10. "My kid hid nothing, he was like... transparent. He never hid anything, it's out of character, that's number one," she insisted.

"When my son was 13 he's not going to go and ask Charlie Sheen to go and sleep with him," Haim's mother assured the host, adding that it's another person who abused her son.

Corey Feldman, another of Haim's close friends, also recounted in the memoir an incident of sodomy in the set of "Lucas" involving Haim. In his account, however, he has never named Charlie Sheen.