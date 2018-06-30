Walker has been mentioned as a potential trade target for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison Kemba Walker with the Charlotte Hornets back in 2016

Life in the NBA for an All-Star on a bad team can get pretty rough sometimes, especially when trade rumors begin to swirl and things become increasingly uncertain.

The Charlotte Hornets' Kemba Walker is going through exactly that kind of situation at the moment.

With only one year remaining on his current deal and the Hornets looking like a team that should rebuild, Walker has turned into a potential trade candidate.

For what it's worth, the 28-year-old point guard doesn't seem bothered by the rumors that he could be traded that much.

Speaking recently to Hornets.com, Walker indicated that even though he's been hearing about the trade rumors all the time, he himself is not thinking about that.

Instead, Walker is choosing to just focus on the things he can control.

Not worrying about trade rumors is a good mindset to have for Walker, but even if he's not paying attention to them, they are still circulating.

For instance, just after the recent draft, a league source spoken to by Bleacher Report's Ken Berger said that acquiring Walker is "the only way" for the Cleveland Cavaliers to convince LeBron James. Naturally, that tip generated its share of headlines.

More recently, Mike Ortiz Jr. of DYST Now reported that the Hornets and Orlando Magic have had discussions involving Walker and Nikola Vucevic.

In a way, the rumors seem to be a compliment to Walker, since they indicate that there are teams around the league who want him running the point for them. Walker has certainly shown that he's capable of being a lead guard, and a team that can swing a deal for him will likely be pleased with having done so.

Walker is still a member of the Hornets, but there's a chance that he could be with another team before this offseason is over.