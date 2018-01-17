Charlotte Hornets NBA Trade Rumors: Kemba Walker Unlikely to Be Traded

(Photo: Reuters/Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports) Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker (15) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half at Quicken Loans Arena, Nov. 24, 2017.

Kemba Walker has been the Charlotte Hornets' go-to-guy for several seasons now. But is it time for a change?

Walker's name has come up in several trade rumors in recent weeks with reports linking him to a move elsewhere because of the Hornets' looming financial problems.

Some have suggested that the Hornets may have to consider moving All-Star guard before the trade deadline next month, but Basketball Insiders' Steve Kyler has reported that Charlotte are unlikely to pull the trigger on a trade.

"League sources at the G-League Showcase last week, doubted that any traction could be had on Walker while admitting he's a name to watch, despite however unlikely a trade seemed today," Kyler said in his report.

"The challenge for the Hornets isn't as simple as cashing out of Walker, not just because the return will be low, but also because where would the franchise go from here?" he added.

That's a good point. The Hornets will definitely have to go through a rebuild if they trade away their best player. That's not necessarily a bad thing for some people because the Hornets are a middling team in the Eastern Conference anyway.

However, rebuilding through the draft can be a slow and painful process. With that in mind, Kyler has noted that the Hornets may keep Walker and rebuild around him.

The All-Star guard is under contract through the 2018–19 season, but he's eligible to sign an extension this offseason. The Hornets should have a lot of time to make a move if extension talks fail to progress.

"If he won't commit then, the Hornets have their answer and can use the summer to try an extract a package similar to what the Cavaliers got for Irving," Kyler said.

Walker is averaging 21.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.2 steals in under 35 minutes this season.