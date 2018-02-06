'Charmed' News: Shannen Doherty Hopes Reboot will Inspire Would-Be Fans

Facebook/Charmed Shown is a scene from the original "Charmed" with Shannen Doherty, Alyssa Milano, and Holly Marie Combs as Prue, Phoebe, and Piper Halliwell, respectively.

Original "Charmed" star Shannen Doherty hopes that the upcoming reboot version of the series will inspire its would-be fans.

Doherty, who played the role of Prue Halliwell in the original "Charmed" series has revealed on Twitter that she is intrigued about how The CW's version of the reboot will turn out. According to the actress, as the original "Charmed" inspired many of its avid fans, she can only hope that the reboot will have the same effect on its potential followers.

"I love 'Charmed.' I also want it to be respected. I'm simply choosing to be constructive about it because negativity has no place in my life," Doherty said as a fan pointed out in a tweet that rebooting the series is a sign that "Charmed" is finally getting the respect that it deserves.

It is apparent that Doherty is more open to the idea that The CW is moving forward with its reboot of "Charmed." However, the same thing cannot be said about her then co-star Holly Marie Combs (Piper Halliwell), who did not mince her words when it was announced that the reboot is finally happening without any of the original cast members.

"Here's the thing. Until you ask us to rewrite it like (executive producer) Brad Kern did weekly, don't even think of capitalizing on our hard work. 'Charmed' belongs to the 4 of us, our vast amount of writers, crew(s) and predominantly the fans. FYI, you will not fool them by owning a title/stamp. So bye," Combs wrote on her Twitter account when the news about The CW ordering a pilot for the 'Charmed' reboot was revealed.

To the uninitiated, "Charmed" was a popular TV series that aired on CBS from 1998 to 2006. Apart from Doherty and Comb, the series also featured Alyssa Milano as Phoebe, the youngest of the three Halliwell sisters. When Doherty left the series after its third season, she was replaced by Rose McGowan, who played the role of Paige Matthews, the half-sister of the Halliwells.

The series revolved around the three sisters composing the so-called Power of Three, good magical witches who protected the innocents from demons and other supernatural forces of evil.

Meanwhile, the reboot of "Charmed" is expected to arrive later this Fall.