Charmed Reboot Casting News: 'Jumanji' Star Ser'Darius Blain Lands Co-Star Role

Facebook/Charmed The original cast of 'Charmed'

The first cast member for the planned "Charmed" reboot has been announced.

Deadline revealed that "Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle" star Ser'Darius Blain has been tapped to appear as a co-lead in the upcoming "Charmed" reboot in The CW.

The report stated that Blain will portray the role of Galvin. He is described as an ideal boyfriend type who is "funny, mellow, in touch with his emotions, totally on board to follow his lady across the country for her dream job." Galvin is also known as an ambitious filmmaker who is still hoping to have his biggest break in the film industry soon.

HollywoodLife mentioned that Blain started his interest in acting when he was just 12 years old after he helped his mother, a middle school English teacher, to rewrite a school play. He was also reportedly a member of the Actors, Models & Talent For Christ in Atlanta, Georgia back in 2007. It paved the way for him to get into the New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts.

The report also claimed that he will also be a part of the cast of at least four other major projects this year aside from "Charmed," since his IMDB page revealed that he will appear in the upcoming war film "The Last Full Measure," the soon-to-be-released thriller "Beneath the Leaves," as well as two short films "Cities Under Fire" and "Angel of Anywhere."

Meanwhile, there are no reports yet regarding the casting of "Charmed" lead characters. According to reports, the upcoming series will feature the Pruitt sisters Mel and Madison, as well as a woman named Macy who believes that she is related to the sisters. TVLine also revealed that the series is also casting for the witches' handsome advisor named Harry, Madison's ex-boyfriend Brian, and Mel's girlfriend.

The CW has yet to reveal other details about the upcoming "Charmed" reboot.