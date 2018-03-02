'Charmed' Reboot Casting News: Rupert Evans To Play Pruitt Sisters' Whitelighter

Facebook/charmedtv The original cast of "Charmed."

The new Whitelighter for the "Charmed" reboot has been named.

TVLine revealed that Rupert Evans signed up to join The CW's reboot pilot as the handsome professor named Harry. He is described as an impressive storyteller with lots of charm. He also has a mysterious interest in the three sisters who just discovered that they have magical powers as witches.

Evans' role can be compared to Brian Krause's character Leo Wyatt in the original "Charmed" series that aired on The WB from 1998 to 2006. Leo was the Whitelighter who was assigned to look after the Halliwell sisters Prue (Shannen Doherty), Phoebe (Alyssa Milano), Paige (Rose McGowan), and Piper (Holly Marie Combs), who later on became his love interest.

The British actor also appears in Amazon's alternate history thriller "The Man in the High Castle" as Frank Frink. However, it remains unclear how his role in the dystopian series will be affected once The CW picked up the reboot since there are talks claiming that "The Man in The High Castle" will return for a fourth season.

Aside from Evans, the reboot also cast two of the three lead characters. The first was Melonie Diaz from Vh1's "The Breaks," who will play the role of Mel Pruitt, the "passionate, outspoken activist who loses her way in the wake of family tragedy."

Meanwhile, Deadline reported that "Shades of Blue" star Sarah Jeffery will play the role of the youngest Pruitt sister Madison, who is described as a "college freshman who's more interested in joining a cool sorority than honing her witchcraft skills."

"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" star Ser'Darius Blain was also reportedly cast in the role of Gavin, the boyfriend of one of the Pruitt sisters. On the other hand. The third witch Macy has yet to be cast.

Other details about the "Charmed" reboot remains under wraps.