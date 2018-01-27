'Charmed' Reboot Gets Pilot Order But One Original Star Isn't Happy

(Photo: Facebook/CharmedTV) A still from the original "Charmed."

The "Charmed" reboot is one step closer to making its triumphant return to the small screen, but not everyone is happy including Holly Marie Combs, who starred in the original.

After news broke out that the reboot of the supernatural series landed pilot order on The CW, the actress, who starred as Piper Halliwell in the entire eight-season run of the show, slammed the project in a series of tweets:

Here's the thing. Until you ask us to rewrite it like Brad Kern did weekly don't even think of capitalizing on our hard work. "Charmed" belongs to the four of us, our vast amount of writers, crews and predominantly the fans. FYI you will not fool them by owning a title/stamp. So bye. And another thing. Reboots or remakes, as we used to call them, usually have storylines so similar to the original that they are legally required to use the same title and buy the rights to that title. If it's not similar than it's just another show. A new show with a new title. While some may not get why I take issue with the network that didn't want to renew "Charmed" 12 years ago "reimagining" it now let me just say I understand it perfectly. Also this kinda stuff given all that Rose and Alyssa have done lately ... um no. Just No

When it was reported that the "Charmed" reboot will add a "feminist" storyline, Combs slammed that too, sarcastically tweeting "Guess we forgot to do that the first go around."

While it looks like the project is pushing through, Combs simply said that "we wish them well" referring to the people behind the show's resurrection. The CW describes the "Charmed" reboot as:

This fierce, funny, feminist reboot of the original series centers on three sisters in a college town who discover they are witches. Between vanquishing supernatural demons, tearing down the patriarchy, and maintaining familial bonds, a witch's work is never done.

When news first broke about the return of "Charmed" to television, Combs was not on board. There is no word yet on the cast and whether or not there original cast members will appear. Based on the tweets by Combs, however, it does not look like this will happen.