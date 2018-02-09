'Charmed' Reboot News: Casting Details Revealed, Story to Feature LGBT Twist

Facebook/charmedtv Featured in the image is the original cast of "Charmed."

A new set of sisters will be introduced in the upcoming "Charmed" reboot.

According to TVLine, casting breakdowns for the "Charmed" revival have been revealed. The three main leads will have the unofficial names Macy, Mel and Madison. The eldest of the group is Macy, a science nerd who has a Ph.D. in quantum physics. She suspects she is Mel and Madison's sister and her power is telekinesis.

Mel is the sister of Madison. She is in her mid 20s and identify as a lesbian. She has a girlfriend named Detective Soo Jin and her power is time-freezing. After dealing with a tragic accident, Mel becomes more violent and angrier as she continues to grieve.

The youngest of the group, Madison is in her late teens and an athletic college student. Compared to her feminist sister Mel, she has a strong desire to fit in. She has the power to hear other people's thoughts.

Holly Marie Combs, who portrayed Piper in the original drama, had some choice words about the new characters. The actress took to Twitter on Wednesday and wrote, "I have no words....... I mean I have a lot of words but at this juncture... sure...... yeah ......... We Wish Them Well .............."

She also posted, "3 sister witches hmmm all names start with M's hmmmmm nooooooo ...... .... WAIT A MINUTE ..... @JennyMcCarthy SUE THEM." McCarthy played one of the Stillman sisters, the three witches who tried to steal the Halliwell sisters' powers.

In late January, former cast member Shannen Doherty also shared her thoughts about the revival. The actress, who played Prue, said she was "intrigued by the idea" that a new generation could be inspired by the said TV show.

The CW has yet to announce a released date for the "Charmed" reboot.