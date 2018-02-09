'Charmed' Reboot News: Holly Marie Combs Slams Planned Reboot, But Not Because Of Its LGBT 'Twist'

Facebook/charmedtv Holly Marie Combs as Piper Halliwell in the original 'Charmed'

The description for the new characters that will be featured in the upcoming "Charmed" reboot has been revealed, but original cast member Holly Marie Combs seemed to be unhappy about it.

On her Twitter account, the actress who portrayed the role of Piper Halliwell in the fantasy drama that was aired by The WB from 1998 to 2006 expressed her disappointment with The CW's plan for the show's reboot.

The actress shared the character description from TVLine on her social media account but mentioned that she ran out of words about what she feels about it. However, she stated that she wishes that things will work well for those involved in the new show that will reportedly incorporate a major "twist" in the story.

Several reports claimed that Combs was not happy because the reboot will add a lesbian main character in the story. However, Combs clarified that she has no issues with a gay character in the reboot. She claimed that she was just not happy when the network used it as a "twist" in the story.

I think I made it abundantly clear that I have a few issues with the reboot. The CW including a lesbian character isn’t one of them. But now that we’re on the subject. Calling it a “twist” in a marketing release is a mistake and part of a bigger problem than too many reboots. (1) — Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) February 8, 2018

But y’know the 1st press release gave the reboot a feminist “twist”. So. Yeah. Let’s just all hope the actual script is filled with characters that are regarded and treated as equals in their effort to inspire a new generation. And that @TheCW fires their marketing dept soon.(2) — Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) February 8, 2018

. @usweekly @people @PerezHilton any other questions? No don’t have your people call my people cuz my people are already calling you. (3) — Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) February 8, 2018

The lesbian character in the "Charmed" reboot will be named Mel Pruitt. She is described as a tough mid 20s feminist who has the tendency to be controlling at times. She will reportedly have the power of freezing time.

Mel will have a younger sister named Madison, an athletic college student who wants to fit in. She will be terrified when she found out that she is a witch, and her secret power is her ability to hear people's thoughts.

The Pruitts will also meet Macy, a funny science nerd who reportedly has reasons to believe that she is Mel and Madison's elder sister. She also has a power of telekinesis.

The CW has yet to announce more details about the planned "Charmed" reboot.