'Charmed' Reboot News: Second Sister Named

The second member of the iconic "Charmed" trio has been named.

Sarah Jeffery is officially joining the "feminist" reboot of the series as the youngest of the bunch Madison, who is described as a "bubbly" college freshman who feels that witchcraft is not doing her any favors in her quest to become a member of a "super-fun" sorority.

Jeffery currently stars in the NBC drama "Shades of Blue," where she has been a series regular since the beginning for the role of Cristina Santos, the daughter of Jennifer Lopez's character.

The third season is yet to premiere, but according to Deadline, the "Charmed" reboot gig would mean that Jeffery will have reduced appearances on that show (up to four episodes) if it is renewed for a fourth season.

Fans are happy about the "Descendants" star joining the "Charmed" reboot, immediately taking to social media to show their excitement about it and congratulate her.

Ser'Darius Blain, who was among the first cast members to be announced for the show (he is set to play the role of the boyfriend of the third sister Macy who is yet to be cast), welcomed Jeffery to the family via Twitter.

Melonie Diaz was the first actress announced as one of the sisters. She will play the role of Mel, who is described as a "passionate, outspoken activist who loses her way in the wake of family tragedy."

The "Charmed" reboot is described as a "fierce, funny, and feminist" twist to the eight-season long original, which featured Shannen Doherty, Holly Marie Combs, Alyssa Milano, and later, Rose McGowan.

The new series centers on "three sisters in a college town who discover they are witches. Between vanquishing supernatural demons, tearing down the patriarchy, and maintaining familial bonds, a witch's work is never done."

The "Charmed" reboot is created by Jennie Snyder Urman of "Jane the Virgin" with Jessica O'Toole and Amy Rardin, who wrote the pilot. Snyder Urman will be the showrunner but will also serve as executive producer with the latter two.