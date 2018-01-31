Facebook/Charmed Shannen Doherty as Prue Halliwell in "Charmed."

Shannen Doherty hopes that the upcoming "Charmed" reboot can inspire the viewers the way the original did to its set of avid fans.

While Holly Marie Combs did not mince her words as she reacted to the report that The CW is moving forward with its plan to reboot the hit TV supernatural drama, Doherty has recently said on Twitter that she hopes the upcoming project can impact its viewers in a positive way the original "Charmed" did to its fans.

"I'm intrigued by the idea that a new generation might be comforted, inspired like all you were. 'Charmed' helped us all in some way," Doherty tweeted in reply to a fan who pointed out that rebooting "Charmed" is an indication that the well-loved series is finally getting the respect it deserves.

It is apparent that Doherty is not against the reboot despite it not including any of the original cast members, including herself. According to the actress, she does not want to embrace negativity in her life now, hence, she does not want to be pessimistic about The CW's upcoming project.

However, the actress revealed that the official description of the upcoming reboot does not fall in her good graces, especially the part saying that it will be a feminist version of the original apart from being fierce and funny. For Doherty, the description seems to suggest that the original "Charmed" was devoid of feminist elements.

Doherty also revealed that in the event the rebooted series will use the same names and stories that the original "Charmed" had, she will be disappointed.

"It will rub me the wrong way too," she said in reply to a tweet of a fan who said that followers of the first "Charmed" will be bothered if the reboot will copy all the elements of the original.

Doherty was one of the main stars of the original "Charmed," where she played Prue Halliwell, the eldest of the three magical witch sisters who used their powers to protect the innocents from demon attacks and other forces of darkness. She was joined by Holly Marie Combs and Alyssa Milano, who played the roles of Piper and Phoebe Halliwell, respectively.

When Doherty left the series after its season 3, she was replaced by Rose McGowan, who played the role of Paige Matthews, the half-sister of the Halliwells.

Meanwhile, The CW's "Charmed" reboot is expected to arrive this fall.