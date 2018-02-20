'Charmed' Reboot Premiere Date, News: Ser'Darius Blain Joins Series Revival's Diverse Cast

Facebook/Charmedtv Ser'Darius Blain joins the cast of the "Charmed" reboot.

"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" star Ser'Darius Blain has been cast on the upcoming reboot of "Charmed."

Deadline confirmed that Blain is the newest addition to the diverse cast of the "feminist" reboot of "Charmed." In the reboot, Blain will play Galvin, who is described as the perfect boyfriend. His character will have a great sense of humor and will be completely supportive of his girlfriend in pursuing her dream job across the country.

On his own, Blain's Galvin is an aspiring filmmaker who's just waiting to catch his break in Hollywood. According to TVLine's cast breakdown for the "Charmed" reboot, Galvin is the boyfriend of Macy, one of the three sister witches.

In the "Charmed" reboot, there's no word on whether the characters from the original series — Prue (Shannen Doherty), Piper (Holly Marie Combs), Phoebe (Alyssa Milano), and Paige (Rose McGowan) — will make an appearance. However, The CW released the list unofficial characters of the upcoming reboot that appear to be entirely new faces.

Aside from Macy, the other two witches are Mel and Madison. They will all be in college when they discover that they are witches.

The "Charmed" reboot will be set in present day and will have a "fierce, funny, and feminist" theme focused on the three witch sisters. Similar to the original series, the trio of witches will also have their own Whitelighter named Harry. The reboot will also feature a lesbian lover in Mel's girlfriend, as well as an ex-boyfriend for Madison named Brian.

"Charmed" reboot is executive produced by "Jane the Virgin" showrunner, Jennie Snyder Urman, along with Jessica O'Toole and Amy Rardin, who also penned the show. They are joined by Ben Silverman and Brad Silberling in producing and directing the reboot.

The premiere for the reboot of "Charmed" is yet to be confirmed.