'Charmed' Reboot Rumors: Series Sure to Happen as 'Sabrina' Moves to Netflix

Facebook/CharmedTV A scene from "Charmed,"featuring Holly Marie Combs, Alyssa Milano, and Shannen Doherty as the magical good witch sisters, Piper, Phoebe, and Prue Halliwell, respectively.

With "Sabrina the Teenage Witch/Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" now happening on Netflix, rumors claim that there is no more stopping The CW from bringing back "Charmed" on TV.

According to the rumors, The CW is bent on producing a reboot of "Charmed" as, allegedly, the reason why it passed on the "Sabrina Teenage Witch" series, which it was originally planning to produce as a pair to its "Riverdale" series was partly because of the "Charmed" reboot. After all, having two witch-centered series in the same network may be too much.

To recall, it was in September when The CW announced that it would be producing "Sabrina Teenage Witch" series. However, earlier this month, it was revealed that Netflix has picked up the series, ordering it a two-season run with a total of 20 episodes.

Reports claim that another reason why The CW favored a "Charmed" reboot over the "Sabrina Teenage Witch" series is that the latter is a property of CBS, the network's mother company. Hence, The CW can have the freehand on whatever it wants to do with the series. Whereas, if the network chose "Sabrina Teenage Witch," it would have worked in partnership with Warner Bros.

As of this writing, though, there is still no clear update on the "Charmed" reboot as the latest statement from The CW was made last August, when it revealed that the script for the project is still being developed by "Jane the Virgin" writer Jennie Snyder Urman. Unfortunately, the last official update was the same statement the network released when it announced in February that it was shelving the reboot temporarily following the backlash from the fans of the original "Charmed," which aired on CBS from 1998 to 2006.

Is the "Charmed" reboot really the culprit for the departure of another witch series from The CW? Will the series finally return in 2018? Will it involve any of the original cast members?

Fans can only speculate for now.