The CW is still bent on bringing the "Charmed" reboot for next season. As a result, the network ditched the planned "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" series, also called "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," in favor of the power of three witches.

"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" was originally a pair-up for The CW's emerging hit show "Riverdale" for its 2018-2019 season slate. Plans went into development in the last few months but The CW recently decided to pass on the project, which Netflix then picked up for a 20-episode order.

Part of the reason The CW gave up the Sabrina series was that it wanted the "Charmed" reboot more. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Jennie Snyder Urman remains heavily involved in the redevelopment of the show from the 1990s about witch siblings.

Back in August, The CW head Mark Pedowitz told the press that they were waiting for what Urman comes up with the "Charmed" reboot. The creator of "Jane the Virgin" will likely have more details about the new series in January when pilot season begins.

There's also another reason why the network is keener on a pursuing a "Charmed" reboot than "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina." The show is solely a CBS property and CBS is The CW's mother network, which means there's full control on what the network can do with "Charmed." The other show, however, is a partnership with Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. didn't actually lose out on the deal for "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" because its arrangement with Netflix meant the studio still owned the series 100 percent. "Riverdale" also streams on the platform after its run on The CW and its availability on Netflix actually helped spike the show's ratings for season 2, thus "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" will have no problem finding its audience in this platform.

More details about both shows on young witches will expectedly emerge in the coming months.