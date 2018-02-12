'Charmed' Reboot Updates: Holly Marie Combs Takes A Swipe on Upcoming Project Anew

Facebook/Charmed Shown is Holly Marie Combs as Piper Halliwell in "Charmed," a good magical witch whose power is to freeze time.

Holly Marie Combs has once again expressed her disapproval over the upcoming reboot of "Charmed."

In a recent Twitter post, Combs, who played Piper Halliwell in the original "Charmed" series, once again took a swipe on The CW's planned reboot of the show after a report revealed that the new "Charmed" will feature three sisters whose first names will start with the same letter, just like the original characters, Combs

"3 sister witches hmmm all names start with M's hmmmmm nooooooo ...... .... WAIT A MINUTE ..... @JennyMcCarthy SUE THEM," Combs said on her tweet.

To the uninitiated, the original "Charmed" aired on CBS from 1998 to 2006, and followed the lives of three magical sisters, including Combs' Piper, Shannen Doherty's Prue, and Alyssa Milano's Phoebe. When Doherty left the series after its third season, Rose McGowan was ushered into the show as the Halliwell's half-sister Paige.

While the respective names of the original characters start with the letter "P," reports claim that the reboot version will have characters whose names will all start with the letter "M." However, as a 2003 episode of "Charmed" featured three villainous with sisters that tried to steal the powers of the so-called Power of Three and had names starting with the letter "M," Combs tagged McCarthy, who played the role of Mitzy in the said episode.

It was not the first time for Combs to say unkind words about the upcoming reboot of "Charmed," though. When it was finally announced last month that The CW was pushing through with the reboot without any of the original cast members on board, the actress did not mince her words on social media as she accused it as nothing more than a copycat.

"Here's the thing. Until you ask us to rewrite it like Brad Kern did weekly don't even think of capitalizing on our hard work. 'Charmed' belongs to the 4 of us, our vast amount of writers, crews and predominantly the fans. FYI you will not fool them by owning a title/stamp. So bye," Combs said in her tweet last month.