'Charmed' Reboot Updates: No Movement, Says Alyssa Milano

While many "Charmed" fans are excitedly awaiting for the reboot of the hit TV series, Alyssa Milano has revealed that it is not happening yet.

It has been 11 years since "Charmed" aired its last episode, and many of its loyal fans believe that it is high time for the hit TV series to be revived. However, in a recent interview with In Touch Weekly, Milano, who played the role of Phoebe Halliwell in "Charmed," said that, despite the willingness of the original cast members to reprise their respective roles in a reboot, there are no plans just yet.

"We all said that we would do it, but nobody's actually put that in motion. I'm working with CBS Studios on my new Netflix show Insatiable, and that's the studio that was trying to reboot 'Charmed.' So I feel like I have an in there, but nothing has changed," Milano said.

To recall, The CW announced earlier this year that it was rebooting "Charmed." However, as the network's planned version was a prequel that would not involve any of the original cast members, it was met with criticisms from the fans. Hence, the network decided to delay the reboot, using a different script. While it fueled the hope of the fans that The CW's reboot of the series would finally gather the original cast members back, it is apparent in MIlano's statement that it will not be the case.

Earlier, another original "Charmed" star, Shannen Doherty also declared in an interview that a reboot is not happening as the actress thinks that it is too soon. While she knows that fans want a "Charmed" reboot, she opined that the original cast members don't have to be a part of it.

"I know our fans really want us back, but who knows? We were basically a reboot of 'Practical Magic' in its own way, so they could redo it, but now it should just rest," Doherty told The Hollywood Reporter last month.