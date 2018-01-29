'Charmed' Reboot Updates: The CW Pushes Through with the Series Sans the Original Cast Members

Facebook/CharmedTV Shown is a scene from the original "Charmed." The CW is rebooting the series without any of the original cast members.

A "Charmed" reboot is finally happening, and it will not include any of the original cast members.

The CW is finally pushing through with the reboot of the popular "Charmed" series, and it will not be connected in any way to the story of the original. Unlike the original plan that was announced last year, The CW has said that the re-tooled "Charmed" will now have a modern-day setting and will be fierce, funny, and feminist of the sort as it follows the lives of three sisters who discover that they are magical witches.

To recall, it was in January last year when The CW announced that it was rebooting "Charmed," and that the story would be sort of a prequel to the original as it would be set in the 1970s. However, roughly a month after the reveal, the network announced that it was temporarily shelved the project as it was met with criticisms from the fans of the original.

The original "Charmed" aired on CBS from 1998 to 2006 and successfully established a cult following of its own. It was top-billed by Shannen Doherty, Holly Marie Combs, and Alyssa Milano as Prue, Piper, and Phoebe Halliwell, respectively. When Doherty left the show after its season 3, she was replaced by Rose McGowan, who played the role of Paige Matthews, the half-sister of the Halliwells.

Meanwhile, Combs has recently lambasted The CW's plan of rebooting "Charmed" without including any of the original cast members. In a Twitter post, the actress accused the network of capitalizing on the fan base of the series, who, to this day, are still clamoring for an all-original cast reboot.

"Here's the thing. Until you ask us to rewrite it like [executive producer] Brad Kern did weekly don't even think of capitalizing on our hard work. Charmed belongs to the 4 of us, our vast amount of writers, crews and predominantly the fans. FYI you will not fool them by owning a title/stamp. So bye," Combs said.

The new "Charmed" series is expected to arrive at The CW this fall.