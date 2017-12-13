'Charmed' Stars Feuding: Rose McGowan Calls Alyssa Milano the 'Fake One'

Rose McGowan tagged her former "Charmed" co-star Alyssa Milano as the "fake one" on social media. The latter unleashed her contempt after learning Milano remained supportive of Georgina Chapman, the wife of disgraced movie executive Harvey Weinstein.

Facebook/CharmedTV Rose McGowan and Alyssa Milano played sisters on "Charmed."

Milano was a guest on "Megan Kelly Today" and revealed she's still friends with the fashion designer. She and Chapman met on "Project Runaway: All Stars" several years ago.

"She goes through very dark times, she's very sad. This is not easy for her," Milano said of her friend. "I am also very good friends with Rose McGowan, my co-star on Charmed for five years," the actress added.

McGowan accused Chapman's husband of raping her in 1997 and then paid her to be quiet. The "Charmed" actress, however, time and again hinted that Weinstein and his company shouldn't be trusted because of what she suffered under him.

The actress' issue with Chapman was that she knew her husband's activities. McGowan implied that the designer tolerated it because Weinstein funder her company and even forced other actresses to wear her clothes.

She also implied that like Champman, Milano was just as complicit about sexual harassment in Hollywood despite Milano's #MeToo movement. Hence, she called Milano the "fake one."

You make me want to vomit. You actually gave me a body flashback. Well done, fake one - People https://t.co/XCdTWyp4dd — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) December 8, 2017

This isn't the first "Charmed" sister that Milano had issues with. Milano and co-star Shannen Doherty also did not get along while filming their show in 2001. Their rift prompted Doherty to leave the series and McGowan replaced her.

In June, however, Milano and Doherty buried the hatchet after over 15 years. Meanwhile, Doherty and her other "Charmed" sister Holly Marie Combs had a falling out this year but it's unclear why they unfollowed each other on social media.

Meanwhile, will McGowan kiss and make up with Milano? The latter hasn't responded to McGowans' tweet as of press time.