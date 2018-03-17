Chelsea Houska Updates: 'Teen Mom 2' Star Shares Image of Baby Bump

Facebook/TeenMom2 'Teen Mom 2' star Chelsea Houska

"Teen Mom 2" star Chelsea Houska displayed her baby bump just after a day of announcing that she is expecting her third child.

On her Twitter account, the 26-year-old reality TV star expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support that she got for her upcoming baby. She also added a photo of her growing tummy after receiving a lot of request from the fans.

Here’s the wittle bump since everyone’s been asking lol this pregnancy has been a breeze so far and I feel pretty damn good! pic.twitter.com/WnmhIKv2Fn — Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) March 16, 2018

"This pregnancy has been a breeze so far and I feel pretty damn good!" she also said in her tweet.

Houska and her husband Cole DeBoer announced that they will have a new addition to their family on both their Instagram accounts on Thursday.

Aside from informing their fans that she is expecting, Houska also revealed that the upcoming addition to their family will be a girl.

This will be the couple's second child after welcoming their son Watson Cole in January 2017. Houska also has an 8-year-old daughter named Aubree from her ex-boyfriend Adam Lind.

In an interview with MTV News, Houska shared that her eldest child helped in keeping her pregnancy a secret for a while. "Aubree did such a great job keeping this a secret and she said at school on Monday she's gonna walk in and start yelling it down the hallways!" Houska said. She also shared that her husband is also excited to welcome the new addition to their family, and "talks to [her] belly every night."

DeBoer also expressed his excitement in the same interview. "I'm ecstatic to have another princess under our roof," he stated. "The men in this household are standing their ground even though we are now outnumbered," DeBoer continued.

The soon-to-be mother of three also told her fans that her new baby girl will be due in September. "But I'm thinking she'll come in August because I tend to have my babies a couple weeks early! We'll see!" she also said.