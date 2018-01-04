Chelsea Transfer Rumors 2018: Antonio Conte Will Allow Disgruntled Players to Leave in January

(Photo: Reuters/Dylan Martinez Livepic) Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi celebrates with David Luiz and his other teammates after he scored their first goal against West Bromwich Albion, May 12, 2017.

It would appear that Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has left the door open for Brazilian centre-back David Luiz and Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi to leave in the January transfer window if they choose to do so.

As a former professional footballer who has racked up 20 caps for Italy, Conte understands that players want to play as much as possible during a World Cup year because they see it as an audition for a spot in their respective national teams.

And if any of his players want to leave for more playing time elsewhere, he said he won't hold it against them.

"I was a player, I will understand if someone is worried about the World Cup," Conte said, via the Telegraph.

"I understand it's very important to keep players very happy to stay here to work with us and I think this must be our priority. To keep the players happy to stay with us, to continue to work with us. At the same time, I was a player and I will understand if someone is thinking in this way (that they need to play more)," he continued.

Luiz has missed a chunk of the season due to a knee injury, but there were already signs of trouble between him and Conte before he got hurt. In fact, Danish defender Andreas Christensen has already overtaken Luiz in the pecking order.

Meanwhile, Batshuayi hasn't really played much this season because of the presence of Spanish striker Álvaro Morata. And if Morata isn't available, Conte also prefers to play Eden Hazard as a false nine and he has been quite good in that role. Of the two, Batshuayi is likelier to force his way out because he's unlikely to see much action if he stays with the club.

Of course, it should be noted that Chelsea are unlikely to let them leave unless they have replacements already lined up.