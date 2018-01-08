Chelsea Transfer Rumors 2018: Bayern Munich Refuse to Sell Arturo Vidal in January

(Photo: Reuters/Stefan Wermuth Livepic) Bayern Munich's Arturo Vidal scores their fourth goal against Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Second Leg at Emirates Stadium, March 7, 2017.

It looks like Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal isn't leaving Bayern Munich for a reunion with manager Antonio Conte at Chelsea this month.

Vidal has been linked to a move to west London since Conte became the club's manager in the summer of 2016. However, Bayern boss Jupp Heynckes has refuted the rumors linking Vidal to Chelsea and he has ruled out selling him during the January transfer window.

"There is no contact between Chelsea and Bayern Munich," Heynckes said during a press conference in Doha, Qatar on Saturday, via the official Bundesliga website. "We will not sell Arturo Vidal or any other player, for that matter, during the winter break," he continued.

Well, that should quash rumors of a possible move to sign Vidal and it is quite unfortunate for Chelsea.

Conte was the one who brought Vidal to Juventus from Bayer Leverkusen in 2011, and the Chilean would develop into one of the best midfielders in the world under the watchful eyes of the Italian manager. The pair won three successive Serie A titles together before Conte resigned in 2014.

Last month, Conte admitted he would love to work with Vidal again.

"Arturo is a fantastic player, I have a great respect for Arturo, and we spent many years in Juventus together," Conte said, via the Daily Mail. "If we go to war, I'd always want him with me," he added.

Chelsea will have to defend their Premier League title without Vidal, but perhaps they can try again in the summer.

Meanwhile, the Blues have at least succeeded in securing one of their targets this month as they finalize Ross Barkley's £15 million move from Everton.

"I think it is a great signing. It is a bargain. Looking at this market, in this day and age, it is a snip for a player like him," Chelsea mainstay Gary Cahill said, via Goal.com.