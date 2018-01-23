Chelsea Transfer Rumors 2018: Blues Closing in on Roma's Edin Džeko and Emerson Palmieri

(Photo: Reuters/David Banks-USA TODAY Sports) Bosnia and Herzegovina forward Edin Džeko (11) celebrates his team's goal against the Mexico during the first half at Soldier Field, June 3, 2014.

Chelsea may have found the solution to their goal-scoring problem.

According to the Express, the Blues are closing in on a deal to bring Roma's Edin Džeko and Emerson Palmieri to west London for £52 million. However, the Bosnian striker has reportedly asked for more time to decide his future and he wants Chelsea manager Antonio Conte's assurance he will play regular first-team football at Stamford Bridge.

"The former Manchester City striker has been offered a deal of around £135,000 a week plus bonuses. He is currently on £80,000 a week at Roma, and last night was talking over the move with his family," Tony Banks said in his report for the Express.

"Chelsea have a club policy that they do not offer players over 30 any more than a one-year deal but Dzeko, who is 31, will want at least as long as he has left on his Roma deal," he added.

The Blues had flirted with the idea of signing West Ham United's Andy Carroll, Stoke City's Peter Crouch or Burnley's Ashley Barnes last week and football enthusiasts everywhere just could not understand why the club was targeting them.

Džeko's a much better option, although he's already over 30 and costs a lot more. He's a spectacular goal scorer who has played in the Premier League before with Manchester City from 2010 to 2015, and he had one the best goals per minute ratio in the league during his stint there.

The problem is that Džeko is cup-tied for the Champions League so he can't help Chelsea in that tournament.

Meanwhile, reports say Palmieri has already agreed to join Chelsea and he's scheduled to undergo a medical in the next few days. The club is expected to allow Kenedy to complete a loan move to Newcastle once the Brazilian left-back arrives.