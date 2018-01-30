Chelsea Transfer Rumors 2018: Can the Blues Sign Olivier Giroud Before the Deadline?

(Photo: Reuters/Matthew Childs) Arsenal's Olivier Giroud celebrates scoring their first goal against Red Star Belgrade.

Arsenal are in a bit of a bind right now because they may have to help their bitter crosstown rivals if they want to complete the deal to bring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to north London.

According to the BBC's David Ornstein, Chelsea remain interested in signing Olivier Giroud before the January transfer window closes on Wednesday, but they don't want to pay the £30 million to £35 million the Gunners are asking for the French striker.

However, the Telegraph's Matt Law and Jeremy Wilson have reported that Arsenal may have no other choice but to lower their asking price if they want to finalize the Aubameyang deal before the deadline.

The transfer is currently on hold because Borussia Dortmund are still searching for a replacement for Aubameyang. Apparently, the German giants are interested in signing Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi on loan for the rest of the season, but that move may not happen if the Blues fail to sign Giroud.

"Giroud had been among the options for Dortmund — and separate talks were held on Monday over both a loan or permanent deal — but Chelsea have seized on the chance to try to secure the Frenchman, knowing that Aubameyang's move to Arsenal hinges on the Bundesliga club sourcing a replacement," Law and Wilson wrote in their report.

"Chelsea will have to bend their own rules to sign 31-year-old Giroud on a permanent deal, if Arsenal are not willing to sanction a loan, but could be prepared to pay around £15m plus bonuses. Talks are ongoing between the two clubs," they added.

Meanwhile, Italian journalist Gianluca DiMarzio has claimed that Chelsea have already reached an agreement with Arsenal, and Giroud is heading to west London for a £15 million fee plus incentives. Metro has also reported the same thing, but readers are advised to take these reports with a pinch of salt for now.