Chelsea Transfer Rumors 2018: Fans Urge Club To Transfer Leon Bailey

REUTERS/Vincent West KRC Genk's Leon Bailey reacts at UEFA Europa League Group Stage - Group F in San Mames, Bilbao, Spain.

Chelsea fans are going crazy over an image of Jamaican star Leon Bailey wearing a Blues shirt. The football club has been eyeing the 20-year old up and comer and now supporters are urging the club to push through a deal now.

Bailey, who is currently playing as a winger for Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen, joined the club during the 2016-2017 season for a fee of €20 million. Prior to this, he joined K.R.C. Genk in 2015 from Trencin where he caught the eye of The Blues as well as Manchester United.

Despite failing to sign him in last year, Bailey's brilliant performances for Bayer Leverkusen this season haven't gone unnoticed by Chelsea. However, it was not until an old image of him wearing a Blues shirt did fans began losing their minds at the prospect of the Jamaican joining Chelsea.

"We are linked with this player!!! It's great when the player is a secret @ChelseaFC fan!!!!" said one fan while another couldn't contain their excitement posting "CHELSEA SIGN HIM NOW!!!!!!" on social media.

Bailey admitted last week that his dream is to one day play in the Premier League.

"Of course I have a dream club, but I will not tell," Bailey said. "Basically, England was and still is my dream. And if I keep working hard, I'm sure it will work someday. The change to Bayer was just the right step for my development."

Seeing him in a Chelsea top could suggest that is where he wants to play in the future.

In other news, Chelsea has completed the signing of midfielder Ross Barkley from Everton. The 24-year old is entering the final six months of his deal at Goodison Park has finally put pen to paper on a deal after the club agreed to a £15million fee with his current team.