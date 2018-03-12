Cheryl Cole and Liam Payne Split Rumors: Liam Jealous of Tom Hardy

Reuters/Toby Melville Cheryl Cole poses for photographers at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in London February 15, 2011.

Liam Payne admits he is jealous of the photo his girlfriend Cheryl Cole took with Tom Hardy, but not in the way the tabloids think.

On Tuesday, the 34-year-old singer posted a photo of her cozying up to the "Venom" actor reportedly in an attempt to infuriate Payne.

A source told The Sun that Cheryl is not the type to ask famous celebrities for photos when attending events, but she could not help but make an exception for Hardy.

"It's incredibly rare for Cheryl to make a fuss of any A-listers so Tom should feel chuffed," the source told the media outlet, saying the singer has always been a huge fan of the 40-year-old actor. "Also, deep down, she knew posting the pictures on her Instagram would leave Liam lost for words."

The tabloids had a feast with this story, which Payne answered with a joke. Replying to a tweet saying the photo was Cheryl's attempt to make him jealous, he wrote, "I am jealous tbh I want to cozy up to Tom hardy too what can I say."

Rumors that Cheryl and Pane are having relationship troubles have been swirling for weeks, but the pair has continuously denied the split. A couple of weeks ago, they put on a united front at the BRIT awards in an attempt to quell the rumors.

According to The Sun, the main reason for their breakup is Cheryl's lack of interest to marry again after two failed attempts. This allegedly pushed the 24-year-old pop star to focus instead on his blossoming solo career.

The report added that it does not help that Cheryl's mother, Joan Tweedy, is sharing the house with them and helping take care of their 11-month-old son Bear.

Earlier reports said Payne does not go home to their London residence anymore. He is currently busy promoting his music abroad, particularly the hit "Fifty Shades Freed" track "For You" with Rita Ora.