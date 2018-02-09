Cheryl Cole Sparks Engagement Rumors With Her New Diamond Ring

Reuters/Toby Melville Cheryl Cole poses for photographers at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in London February 15, 2011.

Is Liam Payne finally engaged to girlfriend Cheryl Cole?

Just recently, Cheryl Cole sparked some engagement rumors when she debuted an all-new diamond ring on her left hand. The 34-year-old showed off her new ring when she attended a gala for The Prince's Trust held at St. James Palace on Thursday night.

During the event, Cheryl stunned in a black satin gown and a jaw-dropping figure after shedding off her baby weight upon giving birth to her son with Liam, Bear. But despite all that, what caught everyone's attention was the giant diamond ring she had been sporting on her finger. Fans quickly assumed that the new ring is a sign that the former Girls Aloud singer had gotten engaged to her One Direction boyfriend.

Unfortunately, an insider had revealed that isn't the case with Cheryl's new ring. According to the insider, what Cheryl had actually been wearing during the gala was a larger jewelry piece covering three fingers and not really an engagement ring. Thankfully, while it's not exactly what it seems to be, the ring still did a great job as it complemented the singer's gown and figure.

Her attendance at the gala marks the first time she has been seen in public after "The X-Factor" final last December. After the singer gave birth to Bear last March, Cheryl chose to stay mainly hidden from the spotlight and spent her time being a full-time mother.

Cheryl also revealed that for the first three months after giving birth, she had really no time for herself.

"It's just me, Liam and the baby rocking around 24/7, so you don't have one second to yourself really, especially not in that first three months," the singer said. "They're so precious. So when someone said 'go for an hour,' I was like: hallelujah! I think that should be a gift to any new mother," she added.

Liam Payne, was noticeably absent from the event as he had been busy touring with Rita Ora to promote the soundtrack for the new "Fifty Shades Freed" film.