Chevrolet Unveils 2019 Corvette ZR1 with LT5 Supercharged Engine

Chevrolet official website Promotional picture for 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.

After a four-year hiatus, the Corvette is finally going to make a comeback in the form of the ZR1. Chevrolet unveiled the highly anticipated production car, which is set to be released in 2019.

"As the highest-performing Corvette ever, the ZR1's design supports its capability in every way," said Kirk Bennion, Exterior Design manager in a statement. "The new wings, for example, help generate more downforce without adding drag, enhancing road holding and top speed."

According to reports, the 2019 Corvette ZR1 will be powered by a new LT5 supercharged engine. As such, it features 755 horsepower and 715 pounds per feet of torque. Compared to the previous LT4, the new engine 6.2-liter V9, which can churn out an additional 105 horsepower. It also has 52 percent more displacement due to the intercooled supercharger system, which was not previously seen in LT4. Furthermore, the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 will be offered with two options: a seven-speed manual and an eight-speed automatic transmission, which makes it the fastest production car to be released by Chevrolet.

"I've never driven a Corvette like this before, and nobody else has either because there's never been one like this before," said Mark Reuss, executive vice president, Global Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain. "Its unprecedented performance puts all other global supercars on notice that the ZR1 is back."

The upcoming Corvette ZR1 will feature a top speed of 210 miles per hour. Inside, it will feature a driver-focused setup, with standard leather seats, carbon fiber steering wheel, Performance Data Recorder, and a Bose sound system. The aero packages feature stanchion-mounted wings. In addition, all variants will have a downforce-enhancement front underwing.

The 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 will be sold next spring. No official pricing has been released as of yet, but more information is expected in the coming months.